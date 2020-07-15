Risking death and arrest, Madagascar fishers chase dwindling sea cucumbers

NOSY BE, Madagascar — Far offshore from the luxury resorts and seafood restaurants in the resort town of Nosy Be in northwestern Madagascar, three local fishermen are pulling on their SCUBA diving gear in the sweltering midmorning sun. Hunched over my video camera, I capture them making their final preparations, as part of a documentary I am making on fishers in Madagascar. “Tahiry,” the eldest and most experienced, repeatedly bangs his regulator mouthpiece against the side of the narrow wooden dugout canoe. His efforts fail to stop the angry hiss of air escaping from his decrepit-looking dive gear. He needs that precious air to sustain him on the repeated dives he will carry out today. Tahiry asked that I use a pseudonym because he is about to knowingly break fisheries law, not to mention risk his life by diving far deeper and for far longer than safe diving protocol allows. His target is one of the four “marine treasures” of Cantonese cuisine: the sea cucumber. If he and his dive buddies are successful, they’ll earn far more today than their hospitality-working peers back on shore. Risky though the work may be, the payout makes it an enticing proposition in one of the world’s poorest countries. Fishers are risking their lives by diving deeper and further offshore to find the last remaining populations of sea cucumbers. Image by Michel Strogoff / © Chris Scarffe Film & Photography. Sea cucumbers are echinoderms, a group of marine animals that includes sea stars and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

