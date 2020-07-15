Trump weakens environmental law to speed up infrastructure projects

From BBC

US President Donald Trump has announced alterations to a landmark environmental law, in a controversial move to allow projects to go ahead with less oversight.

Mr Trump touted changes to the National Environmental Protection Act (NEPA) as a “historic breakthrough”.

He said they would speed up reviews of major infrastructure projects.

But critics say the changes amount to the dismantling of the 50-year-old law and are a giveaway to polluters.

Signed into law by President Richard Nixon in 1970, the NEPA is considered to be the bedrock of environmental safeguards in the US.

Under the law, federal agencies are required to be transparent and consult with the public before embarking on infrastructure projects that could impact the environment.

But under the changes unveiled by President Trump, the time window for the review process will be shortened. This will speed up approval for projects such as mines, roads, pipelines and power plants.

“This is a historical breakthrough that means better roads and highways,” Mr Trump said, announcing the changes at a hub for delivery firm UPS in Atlanta, Georgia.

“We are reclaiming America’s proud heritage as a nation that gets things done.”

Mr Trump’s choice of venue was symbolic, because the changes will expedite the expansion of the I-75, a major road for lorry drivers in Georgia.

What else do we know about the regulatory changes?

Speaking in Atlanta, Mr Trump said his administration was “completely modernising the environmental review process” for infrastructure projects.

Mr Trump, a property magnate before he became president, said he had personally been frustrated by the “ridiculous process”, which was “the single biggest obstacle to infrastructure projects”.

As part of the changes to the NEPA, the review time frame will be cut “down to two years or less”, Mr Trump said.

“What we’re doing, the two years won’t be the exception, it will be the rule. This