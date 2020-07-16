Brazil’s past finance ministers defend environment against Bolsonaro

Former Finance Minister Rubens Ricúpero during the video press conference to launch the letter for a sustainable recovery in Brazil, July 14, 2020. Image courtesy of The World We Want Institute. Brazil’s environmental situation and international reputation has deteriorated to such an extent after a year and a half of Jair Bolsonaro’s rule that a rebellion against his policies, and mobilization has emerged — surprisingly, not among conservationists, but from high up in the economic sector. A group of 17 former Finance ministers and former Central Bank presidents released a letter this week arguing strongly for drastic shifts in the direction of the country’s environmental policy. Among the missive’s central points: end deforestation in the Amazon and Cerrado biomes, and resume an economic policy that takes climate change into account after the pandemic is over. Among the signatories are Fernando Henrique Cardoso (former President of the Republic and Minister of Finance), Rubens Ricúpero, Armínio Fraga, Joaquim Levy, Pérsio Arida, Pedro Malan, Henrique Meirelles, and Luiz Carlos Bresser Pereira; they all worked within the governments of the last seven Brazilian presidents, except for the current administration. Ricúpero, a Finance and Environment minister in the 1990s, expressed the group’s dissatisfaction during a press conference held on the Internet on Tuesday.”I find it very difficult, after everything that has happened, to maintain any illusion about the position of this government. Nothing that was dismantled at the beginning of this mandate has been reversed. The sub-secretariat for combating climate change of the Ministry of the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

