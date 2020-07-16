Our most popular conservation news stories from June 2020

Mongabay navigated the tumultuous second quarter of 2020 by continuing to produce high quality content from Nature’s frontline; expanding our reader base, and providing opportunities for journalists around the world to report on critical issues that underpin many of the challenges we currently face. June was another strong month for traffic, topping 11 million pageviews, up 53% over a year ago. Below are the most read stories on news.mongabay.com from June 2020. Amazon indigenous leader: Our survival is at stake. You can help (commentary) (5/12/20) Written by Beto Marubo – 202,365 pageviews Beto Marubo, a representative of the Union of Indigenous Peoples of the Javari Valley, warns that indigenous peoples in the Amazon face existential threats from rising deforestation, anti-environment and anti-indigenous policies from the Bolsonaro administration, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Marubo, whose indigenous name is Wino Këyashëni, is calling upon the outside world to pressure the Bolsonaro administration to protect indigenous peoples’ rights, lands, and livelihoods. He’s asking for (1) the Brazilian government to evict land invaders from indigenous territories, (2) restrictions on outsiders’ access to indigenous lands, and (3) logistical and medical support. This article is a commentary and does not necessarily reflect the views of Mongabay. ‘Don’t let your cat outside’: Q&A with author Peter Christie (5/26/20) Written by John C. Cannon – 202,283 pageviews Journalist Peter Christie has published a new book about the effects that pets have on wildlife and biodiversity. In addition to the billions of birds and small mammals killed by free-roaming pets…This article was originally published on Mongabay

