Philippine court rejects OceanaGold’s bid to keep mining on expired permit

MANILA — A Philippine court has thrown out an appeal by a mining company seeking to continue operations despite its permit having expired last year. The decision by the Philippine Court of Appeals against OceanaGold Philippines Inc. (OGPI) marks the latest legal victory for the Indigenous community in the Didipio region, some 270 kilometers (170 miles) northeast of Manila, who for a quarter of a century have fought against the destruction of their environment. The ruling was handed down on June 30 but only made public by parties in the case on July 11. In a statement, OceanaGold said it wasn't aware of the decision and only learned of the ruling through social media. "The Company [OGPI] has not received any formal order from the Court of Appeals and is seeking confirmation," OceanaGold said in a statement issued July 13. "If the denial of the injunction is in fact accurate, the Company will continue to defend its right to operate the Didipio Mine in the interim whilst it completes the [permit] renewal process." The 37,000-hectare (91,400-acre) Didipio gold and copper mine (limited to 10,266 hectares, or 25,368 acres, in 2018) straddles the border between the provinces of Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino. It was covered under a mining permit known as a Financial and Technical Assistance Agreement (FTAA). Such agreements are valid for 25 years, with a possibility for renewal for another 25 years. In the case of Didipio, the initial validity expired on June 20, 2019, making OceanaGold's mining permit…

