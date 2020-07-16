Summers could become 'too hot for humans'

From BBC

Millions of people around the world could be exposed to dangerous levels of heat stress as temperatures rise.

Many live in developing countries, and do jobs that expose them to potentially life threatening conditions.

These include being out in the open on farms and building sites or indoors in factories and hospitals.

Climate scientists say global warming will increase the chances of summertime conditions that may be literally “too hot for humans” to work in.

When we caught up with Dr Jimmy Lee, his goggles were steamed up and there was sweat trickling off his neck.

An emergency medic, he’s labouring in the stifling heat of tropical Singapore to care for patients with Covid-19.

There’s no air conditioning – a deliberate choice, to prevent the virus being blown around – and he notices that he and his colleagues become “more irritable, more short with each other”.

And his personal protective equipment, essential for avoiding infection, makes things worse by creating a sweltering ‘micro-climate’ under the multiple layers of plastic.

“It really hits you when you first go in there,” Dr Lee says, “and it’s really uncomfortable over a whole shift of eight hours – it affects morale.”

One danger, he realises, is that overheating can slow down their ability to do something that’s vital for medical staff – make quick decisions.

Another is that they may ignore the warning signs of what’s called heat stress – such as faintness and nausea – and keep on working till they collapse.

What is heat stress?

It’s when the body is unable to cool down properly so its core temperature keeps rising to dangerous levels and key organs can shut down.

It happens when the main technique for getting rid of excess heat – the evaporation of sweat on the skin – can’t take place because the air is too humid.