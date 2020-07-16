Video: ‘Injustice’ for West Papuans whose land was sold out from under them

One day around 2010, Agustinus Tomba and his neighbors heard the sound of heavy machinery in their ancestral forest, in the Indonesian province of Papua. When they went to see what was going on, they found a palm oil company, a subsidiary of a conglomerate called the Korindo Group, clearing their land. “We were shocked when the company appeared,” said Agustinus, a member of the Mandobo tribe. “We tried to stop them. But they said the rights to our land had been sold, that it belonged to them.” Agustinus’s testimony was featured in a recent documentary by 101 East, Al Jazeera’s Asia-Pacific current affairs program, about allegations of fraud and human rights abuses by two palm oil conglomerates operating in Papua: Korindo and the POSCO Group. 101 East produced the film, “Selling Out West Papua,” as part of a collaboration with Mongabay, The Gecko Project, and the Korean Center for Investigative Journalism-Newstapa. On the day it premiered, The Gecko Project and Mongabay published our own article examining a $22 million “consultancy” payment Korindo had made in connection with one of its plantations in Papua, a haven of rainforests and biodiversity. Nearly a dozen anti-corruption experts we interviewed said the payment bore the hallmarks of a common ruse deployed in major transnational corruption schemes in which sham consultants are used to channel money to public officials in exchange for permits or contracts. While it was impossible to tell if the payment had financed bribery without using powers available only to law…This article was originally published on Mongabay

