World Bank-funded factory farms dogged by alleged environmental abuses

A pork and chicken producer has expanded its operations in northern Ecuador with the help of funding from the World Bank’s commercial lending arm, despite sustained complaints from local communities about air and water quality, public health and labor issues. The financing, through the World Bank Group’s International Finance Corporation (IFC), is intended, in part, to kick-start the economies of developing nations. But the funds, given to Quito-based Pronaca between 2004 and 2013 totaling $120 million, haven’t benefited the country’s poorest citizens, critics say. “In Ecuador, the benefits are only for the big companies, not for the people,” Xavier León of the NGO Acción Ecológica told Mongabay. Globally, the IFC has provided financing of more than $1.8 billion to livestock producers since 2010, according to IFC data aggregated during an investigation by Mongabay and the Bureau of Investigative Journalism. Pronaca — short for Procesadora Nacional de Alimentos — is Ecuador’s largest industrial livestock company. The province of Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas, west of the capital Quito, sits at the base of the Andes Mountains, and it’s been promoted as an ideal location to build out Ecuador’s food production industry, both to feed a growing nation and boost private sector profits. Pronaca has built more than 30 pork and poultry farms in the province since the 1990s. Each one houses thousands of pigs or millions of birds. Local community members say, however, that the burgeoning industry with Pronaca leading the way has come at the cost of their health, livelihoods…This article was originally published on Mongabay

