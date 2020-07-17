A fire and a firing: Double whammy for Madagascar environmental regulator

A fire tore through the office of Madagascar’s top environmental agency on the night of July 15, eviscerating documents that lie at the heart of its work as a regulator. Much of the damage was concentrated on the second floor of the building, where documents relating to financing and administrative matters were stored. The office also holds valuable paperwork going back thirty years related to environmental permit applications and impact assessments. No casualties were reported. The roof of the ONE building, one of the oldest in Antananarivo with great historical and architectural value, collapsed from the fire damage. Onlookers who thronged the scene — despite the city being under curfew to contain surging COVID-19 infections — told local media that firefighters were not adequately equipped to contain the blaze, prolonging the destruction. Gusty winds appeared to have been a factor. ONE also hosts an environmental information system on its computer server, used to ensure that large-scale and potentially controversial investments like mining operations and dams abide by national environmental regulations. The environment minister, Baomiavotse Vahinala Raharinirina, to whom ONE reports, said the server had escaped damage from the flames. However, the ONE website remained inaccessible as of the afternoon of July 17. An inquiry has been ordered into the cause of the fire. ONE was created in 1990 to implement Madagascar’s National Environmental Action Plan and is a vital arm of the ministry of environment. It issues environmental permits and monitors compliance with environmental standards, with the power to penalize those flouting…This article was originally published on Mongabay

