Amazon fires rage despite official ban, Greenpeace photos reveal

Landowners in the Brazilian Amazon are continuing to burn forests despite an official government ban on burning in the region, reveal photographs released today by Greenpeace Brazil. The photos, captured during flyovers conducted between July 7th and 10th in the state of Mato Grosso, documented fires in recently cleared areas and adjacent forests. Greenpeace said it also found evidence of “areas being prepared for burning” in spite of “an absolute moratorium” on fire decreed last week by Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourão. Hotspot directly in the forest, next to a freshly deforested area, with Deter warning, in Alta Floresta, Mato Grosso state. © Christian Braga / Greenpeace Hotspot directly in the forest, next to a freshly deforested area, with Deter warning, in Alta Floresta, Mato Grosso state. © Christian Braga / Greenpeace Greenpeace Brazil campaigner Romulo Batista said the photos show the government needs to take more active measures to control fires and deforestation in the Amazon. “As Bolsonaro’s 2019 fire moratorium already showed, banning fires alone doesn’t work,” said Batista in a statement. “Protecting the capacity to monitor and stop environmental destruction and to enforce the law – which Bolsonaro continues to systematically dismantle – is essential.” Hotspot directly in the forest, next to a freshly deforested area, with Deter warning, in Alta Floresta, Mato Grosso state. © Christian Braga / Greenpeace Forest remainders burning in an area registered by the last Prodes (Brazilian Amazon Satellite Monitoring Project), in Juara, Mato Grosso state. © Christian Braga / Greenpeace Greenpeace’s…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay