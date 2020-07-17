International investors urge Brazil to take real action to stop deforestation

Jan Erik Saugestad, Storebrand Asset Management’s CEO. Photo by Irene S. Lunde / Storebrand. Deforestation in the Amazon has turned into a major headache for the Brazilian government, but not because of pressure from environmental activists. The pressure has come more recently from investors demanding action from the administration of President Jair Bolsonaro, culminating in their online meeting on July 9 with Vice President Hamilton Mourão. Brazilian news outlet ((o))eco spoke exclusively with Jan Erik Saugestad, executive vice president of Storebrand Asset Management, a Norwegian fund manager that led the international mobilization, and who participated in the meeting. “There was a clear commitment to reducing deforestation rates again and respect the rights of Indigenous peoples,” he says. But he says that promises of reassurance won’t be enough to prevent an outflow of international capital from Brazil as a result of the poor optics of deforestation in the Amazon. “We want tangible evidence that deforestation is going in the right direction,” Saugestad says. The financial sector began expressing discontent last year, when international fund managers published letters warning that deforestation was putting their investments in Brazilian companies at risk. One of those letters was specifically addressed to the beef industry. In May this year, investors met again to ask Congress not to pass Provisional Measure 910, an executive order known as the “land-grabbing law”; it expired without being voted, but has since returned to the congressional agenda in the form of a bill. Meanwhile, deforestation kept breaking records in the Amazon,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

