Keystone mammal plunges 87% in Mesoamerica

In 2000, Rafael Reyna-Hurtado spotted a herd of white-lipped peccaries for the first time in the Mayan Forest. The sight, he says, took his breath away. Never before in his life had he seen nearly a hundred animals of the same species move so steadfastly, perfectly in a straight line, he says. “I was amazed,” Reyna-Hurtado says of unexpectedly encountering them while helping a friend study tropical deer in Mexico. “It’s a reason why I wanted to study peccaries.” The white-lipped peccary (Tayassu pecari) is a heavy, pig-like mammal, most easily identified by the white markings under its snout. It feeds mainly on fruits, vegetation, roots and insects, and, less occasionally, small vertebrates like frogs and lizards. This peccary is most commonly found in the rainforests spanning Mexico to Argentina. White-lipped peccaries always travel single file in large herds. Image courtesy of Rafael Reyna-Hurtado. Twenty years after his first encounter, Reyna-Hurtdo is sounding the alarm on the dramatic decline of the white-lipped peccary. In a paper published in February, Reyna-Hurtado and colleagues found the white-lipped peccary population in Mesoamerica, the region that runs from Central Mexico down to Costa Rica, has declined by as much as 87 to 90% over the past 40 years — a decline that is nearly two-thirds higher than the IUCN’s previous estimates. Published in the journal Biological Conservation, the study is the combined effort of 50 scientists and urges a reassessment of the white-lipped peccary’s conservation status and needs. Currently, the IUCN classifies white-lipped peccaries…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay