Nigeria’s wildlife traders, who weathered Ebola, eye post-COVID-19 boom

On March 30, authorities in Nigeria imposed a lockdown on the commercial city of Lagos, neighboring Ogun state, and the capital city Abuja. As COVID-19 spread to all 36 of Nigeria's states, the government quickly placed a ban on interstate travel (now partly eased). Curfews were introduced, face masks made compulsory, and public spaces like markets and places of worship either shut down or required to limit entry to 50 people at a time. The gradual reopening of the economy has led to the easing of some restrictions. But the activities of conservationists, classified as non-essential services, still face limitations. Among the conservation activities that have been reduced or stopped entirely are guard patrols; logging monitoring; tracking of traffickers; intercepting farmers encroaching on protected areas; community outreach programs; and prosecuting arrested offenders. Nigeria, a country of 200 million people, is home to a vast wildlife trade. A wide array of animals, including endangered apes and pangolins, are hunted to feed both domestic and international demand for bushmeat and body parts. With pressure on the country's biodiversity so great, easing up on conservation measures can be costly. "There are gaps with the fact that most people are away," says Joseph Onoja, director of technical programs at the Lagos-based NGO Nigerian Conservation Foundation. "Law enforcement are generally weak, something that poachers may exploit this period." The responses of wildlife traders contacted by Mongabay indicate that conservationists like Onoja have good reason to be concerned. Some traders say the global economic downturn is…

