Only a few ‘rotten apples’ causing most illegal Brazil deforestation: Study

Fire is used as a tool by land grabbers, cattle ranchers and soy growers to convert rainforest and savanna native vegetation to pasture and croplands. Seen here are Amazon fires in August 2019. Image © Fábio Nascimento. Brazil's deforestation rate is soaring, adding fuel to a debate raging in the European Union over whether to reject ratification of the $19 trillion Mercosur trade deal in protest of the Jair Bolsonaro administration's systematic dismantling of Brazil's environmental regulations and enforcement. At the debate's core is a fierce argument over economic and environmental priorities: While agribusiness is undeniably recognized as the leading cause of deforestation in Brazil, it is also the single bright star in the country's deeply sagging economy, and the only business sector expected to reliably keep expanding, even in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. But a gigantic unanswered question has loomed over that either/or, economy vs. environment, dispute: exactly how much of Brazilian agricultural exports stem from agricultural lands that have been illegally deforested, and where precisely are those lands, and who precisely, is doing that deforestation? Now a landmark peer-reviewed study published in the journal Science Thursday brings nuance, numbers and a spotlight to that debate. An international team of researchers has found that a fifth, and possibly more, of Brazil's annual exports to the European Union are potentially contaminated with illegal deforestation. But most surprisingly, the researchers found that this deforestation isn't rife across all producers. Instead a very few properties in the Amazon and Cerrado…

