Sea temperature a critical factor in success of coral reef outplants

Coral reefs are often called the “rainforests of the sea” because they harbor some of the highest levels of biodiversity of any ecosystem in the world. But as sea temperatures rise, coral reef systems are suffering mass bleaching events, leading to widespread mortality. One way to try and restore coral reef systems is coral reef gardening or “outplanting,” a method of growing coral fragments in a nursery and transferring them to ailing reef systems. But like naturally grown coral, it’s hard to keep outplants alive, especially with climate change steadily raising global sea temperatures. A coral nursery loaded with detached corals in Hawai’i off the coast of O’ahu. Image by NOAA Fisheries. A new study, published this month in Environmental Research Letters, shows that coral reef outplant survival dropped below 50% when temperatures rose above 30.5° Celsius (86.9° Fahrenheit). “In normal coral reefs, an increase of one degree [Celsius, or 1.9°F] can cause bleaching and death,” Shawna Foo, lead author and postdoctoral researcher at Arizona State University’s Center for Global Discovery and Conservation Science (GDCS), told Mongabay. “But it was not actually known what temperatures were important for coral outplants to survive, maybe because they’ve been grown in different conditions, or maybe [it was thought that] they could be less resilient to temperature or more resilient to temperature.” Foo and her co-author, Greg Asner, director of GDCS, analyzed hundreds of coral outplanting projects that took place around the world between 1987 and 2018 to collect data on coral survival rates…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay