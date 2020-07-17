Sounding the alarm about illegal logging? There’s an app for that

Using the customizable app ForestLink, traditional forest guardians (people living within and around the forest) can send near-real-time, geo-tagged alerts about illegal logging and mining activities to authorities and other stakeholders, even from remote areas without mobile connectivity or internet service. The app was developed by the nonprofit Rainforest Foundation UK (RFUK) and launched in 2015 as a part of its ongoing Real Time Monitoring Initiative. Since its creation, the system has been used in Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Ghana, the Republic of Congo, and Peru. It launched in Liberia in April 2020 and will come to Côte d’Ivoire later this year. The Real Time Monitoring DRC team during an RFUK training in Cameroon. Photo courtesy of RFUK. Illegal timber accounts for 15% to 30% of the timber trade globally, and is worth more than $100 billion, according to Interpol. A significant share of this illegally harvested timber is sold in European markets. Illegal mining operations, particularly in the Amazon, have caused widespread environmental damage. In the vast territories of both the Amazon and the Congo, the largest tropical rainforests in the world, authorities largely lack the capacity to monitor for illegal mining and logging activities. Hiring independent forest monitoring is expensive and a logistical nightmare for stakeholders such as civil society organizations (CSOs) that operate from faraway city headquarters. Locals are better suited to monitor and defend the forests they call home. “It’s about unlocking the potential of traditional forest guardians in monitoring and protecting their…This article was originally published on Mongabay

