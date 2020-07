Climate change: Polar bears could be lost by 2100

From BBC

By Helen Briggs and Victoria Gill Science and environment correspondents, BBC News

Polar bears will be wiped out by the end of the century unless more is done to tackle climate change, a study predicts.

Scientists say some populations have already reached their survival limits as the Arctic sea ice shrinks.

The carnivores rely on the sea ice of the Arctic Ocean to hunt for seals.

As the ice breaks up, the animals are forced to roam for long distances or on to shore, where they struggle to find food and feed their cubs.

The bear has become the “poster child of climate change”, said Dr Stephen Molnar of the University of Toronto in Ontario, Canada.

“Polar bears are already sitting at the top of the world; if the ice goes, they have no place to go,” he said.

Polar bears are listed as vulnerable to extinction by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), with climate change a key factor in their decline.

Studies show that declining sea ice is likely to decrease polar bear numbers, perhaps substantially. The new study, published in Nature Climate Change, puts a timeline on when that might happen.

By modelling the energy use of polar bears, the researchers were able to calculate their endurance limits.

Dr Steven Amstrup, chief scientist of Polar Bears International, who was also involved in the study, told BBC News: “What we’ve shown is that, first, we’ll lose the survival of cubs, so cubs will be born but the females won’t have enough body fat to produce milk to bring them along through the ice-free season.

“Any of us know that we can only go without food for so long,” he added, “that’s a biological reality for all species”.

The researchers were also able to predict when these thresholds will be