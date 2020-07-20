Energy-guzzling McMansions make the American dream a climate nightmare

Dreaming of a white-picket-fence home in an affluent suburb? Chances are your carbon footprint will be 15 times larger than your less-well-off neighbor. A new study finds that wealthy Americans living in spacious houses in upscale neighborhoods are responsible for 25% more emissions on average than those living in smaller houses in poorer areas. Rich people live in bigger houses and consume more energy, generating greater climate-warming emissions, according to the research published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. “Although houses are becoming more energy-efficient, U.S. household energy use and related greenhouse gas emissions are not shrinking,” lead author Benjamin Goldstein, a postdoctoral research fellow at the University of Michigan, said in a statement, adding that “this lack of progress undermines the substantial emissions reductions needed to mitigate climate change.” The U.S. has the highest per capita emissions of any country and has historically pumped the largest amount of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. About a quarter of U.S. emissions are produced by households, which is more than Germany’s total emissions. Goldstein and his team tracked energy consumption patterns of nearly 100 million households by reviewing their 2015 tax records. They looked at incomes, building types, the climate, and the kind of power grid supplying homes, to generate the first ever national carbon emissions rankings of states down to the zip code. House acreage plays an outsized role in determining a household’s carbon footprint, and lower-income people generally live in smaller spaces. Carbon emissions linked to residences are a result of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

