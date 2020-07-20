‘Every tool in the box’ to save Sumatran rhinos: Q&A with Nina Fascione of IRF

Nina Fascione has taken on a big job. As the new head of the International Rhino Foundation (IRF), she’s become a powerful player overnight in the protection of the world’s five rhino species. And no rhino is in more desperate straits than the Sumatran rhino (Dicerorhinus sumatrensis). Down to somewhere between 30 and 80 animals, the species only survives in a few, scattered, small populations on the Indonesian islands of Sumatra and Borneo. Weirdly hairy and full of songs, the Sumatran rhino is the last survivor of the genus Dicerorhinus and believed to be the only living relative of the extinct woolly rhino (Coelodonta antiquitatis), which our ancestors painted on the walls of caves. Last year, the species went extinct in Malaysia. Today, there are only eight rhinos in captivity, and breeding them has proven incredibly difficult; only one surviving female and one male have proven fertile to date. In 2018, conservationists announced a new initiative known as Sumatran Rhino Rescue, to attempt to capture more rhinos from the wild to add to the captive-breeding program, a step that was practically anathema a few years prior. Still, delays persist. The COVID-19 outbreak in Indonesia has put capture efforts on hold. Fascione comes into her new post at a time when decisions will have to be made, hard ones, that will either lead to this species’ eventual extinction or its resurrection from near oblivion. But with her vast experience, beginning at Philadelphia Zoo and then moving to Defenders of Wildlife and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay