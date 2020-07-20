MoD contracts Airbus for Skynet telecoms satellite

From BBC

The MoD has given a more-than £500m contract to Airbus UK to build and launch a new military satellite.

The spacecraft will slot into the existing constellation of secure communications platforms called Skynet, which has gone through five iterations since its inception in 1969.

Skynet-6A is due for launch in 2025.

It represents something of a gap-filler while the MoD seeks to put in place a new, long-term communications capability for British forces.

This major overhaul will affect how troops on the ground, fighters in the air, and ships at sea stay in contact with each other and their command structures.

Airbus runs the current satellite communications service under a Private Finance Initiative it signed with the ministry in 2003. This PFI included the provision of four series-5 spacecraft (A, B, C and D), the first of which has now reached an age where its performance might be expected to degrade.

“The first satellite in this series, Skynet-5A, had a predicted end point to its design and fuel life and now needs replacing. It’s essential therefore that we get another satellite up there to ensure continuous service,” Richard Franklin, the Airbus Defence and Space UK managing director, told BBC News.

6A will match the very best modern telecommunications satellites – on which the world depends for much of its telephone, TV, and internet traffic – but will be specially prepared for military use. This means its systems will have to be “hardened” to resist any attempts to disable or take control of them, or to eavesdrop on the sensitive traffic passing through the satellite.

Weighing about 5-6 tonnes, 6A will be an all-electric spacecraft; that is, it will rely on ion thrusters to achieve and maintain its orbit after launch.

The satellite will be built at the Airbus factories in Stevenage and Portsmouth,