Post-coronavirus housing upgrades urged to create thousands of jobs

Thousands of old homes should be “retro-fitted” with energy-saving improvements to create jobs as part of the economic recovery from coronavirus, housing bodies have urged.

Better insulation and the latest energy-efficient technology could cut bills and help tackle climate change.

The Federation of Master Builders wants Wales to push ahead with a programme.

The Welsh Government said housing had an important role in the “green recovery” after Covid-19.

Ifan Glyn, director of FMB Cymru, said Wales had the oldest housing stock in Europe but investing in an energy efficiency upgrade programme would “turbocharge” the building industry.

“Retrofitting ticks all the boxes: it creates good quality jobs and boosts economic growth whilst also helping to tackle fuel poverty and climate change,” he added.

Over the next 10 years, a national retrofit programme should focus on council houses, social housing and privately-owned homes in fuel poverty, a Welsh Government advisory group on the decarbonisation of homes has suggested.

That is 300,000 (21%) of Wales’ 1.4 million homes.