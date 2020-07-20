Post-coronavirus housing upgrades urged to create thousands of jobs

From BBC
Thousands of old homes should be “retro-fitted” with energy-saving improvements to create jobs as part of the economic recovery from coronavirus, housing bodies have urged.
Better insulation and the latest energy-efficient technology could cut bills and help tackle climate change.
The Federation of Master Builders wants Wales to push ahead with a programme.
The Welsh Government said housing had an important role in the “green recovery” after Covid-19.
Ifan Glyn, director of FMB Cymru, said Wales had the oldest housing stock in Europe but investing in an energy efficiency upgrade programme would “turbocharge” the building industry.
“Retrofitting ticks all the boxes: it creates good quality jobs and boosts economic growth whilst also helping to tackle fuel poverty and climate change,” he added.
Over the next 10 years, a national retrofit programme should focus on council houses, social housing and privately-owned homes in fuel poverty, a Welsh Government advisory group on the decarbonisation of homes has suggested.
That is 300,000 (21%) of Wales’ 1.4 million homes.
To focus on costs alone is to miss the bigger picture which is the benefits such as reduced fuel bills, reduced green house gases, increased employment
An independent review on decarbonising homes in Wales, published last year, found that 12% of homes are in fuel poverty.
Christopher Jofeh, chair of the advisory group, said: “It’s a huge challenge, because we’ve got almost 1.4 million homes so that would mean 50,000 homes being done each year.
“Costs will be high and there will be lots of people who can’t afford it so we would need public money to do that. I have no doubt that if the Welsh Government announced a 10-year programme that the industry would respond.”
He added: “To focus on costs alone is to miss the bigger picture, which is the benefits such as reduced fuel