Sediment plumes from deep-sea mining could pollute vast swaths of the ocean, scientists say

Beyond the sun’s reach is a nutrient-rich, species-abundant part of the ocean called the midwater ecosystem. This zone, which extends from a depth of 200-5,000 meters (660-16,400 feet) to 5 kilometers (3 kilometers) below the sea’s surface, represents 90% of the Earth’s biosphere, contains a biomass of fish 100 times the annual global fish catch, regulates carbon, and supports the pelagic food web through nutrient regeneration. But deep-sea mining, a new activity intended to extract minerals from the seafloor, could seriously threaten the midwater ecosystem, a new paper suggests. A hydromedusa, seen just above the seafloor along the west wall of Mona Canyon. Image by OAA OKEANOS EXPLORER Program, Oceano Profundo 2015; Exploring Puerto Rico’s Seamounts, Trenches, and Troughs. While deep-sea mining has not yet begun, numerous companies are interested in exploring for minerals near hydrothermal vents, seamounts, and the abyssal plains where polymetallic nodules are found. The International Seabed Authority (ISA), an intergovernmental body set up to oversee and control mining beyond any country’s jurisdiction, is set to finalize a set of rules surrounding deep-sea mining, referred to as the “mining code,” later this year, which would allow mining to begin. In the meantime, the ISA has issued 30 licenses for mining companies to explore for minerals over approximately 1.5 million square kilometers (580,000 square miles) of the seafloor in international waters. There’s also mining interest within several countries’ territorial waters. The new paper, published this month in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), says that past…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay