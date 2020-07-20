The wild plants in your pantry—where did they come from?

Wild plants are hidden in your pantry. Mixed into herbal medicines, teas, aromatherapy oils, liquor and beauty products, wild-harvested plants are a multibillion-dollar industry. But with no labeling standard for the end products, these ingredients often fly under the radar. “Not just consumers, but also companies often have no idea that there are some special ingredients coming from the wild and going through their supply chains,” Anastasiya Timoshyna, senior program coordinator on sustainable trade for the nonprofit TRAFFIC and co-chair of the IUCN Medicinal Plant Specialist Group, told Mongabay. According to “The Invisible Trade: Wild plants and you in the time of COVID-19”, a new report by TRAFFIC, around 3,000 medicinal and aromatic plant species are traded internationally. Anywhere from 60% to 90% of these are collected from the wild. The COVID-19 pandemic may be increasing demand for herbal remedies, some with wild plant ingredients under pressure from unsustainable harvesting. In China traditional Chinese medicine formulas have been officially prescribed by doctors to treat COVID-19. These formulas contain as many as 151 plant ingredients. One popular ingredient is licorice root (Glycyrrhiza spp.), a protected species in parts of China. It can be cultivated, but for medicine, it typically comes from the wild in large quantities. Roots of the licorice plant (Glycyrrhiza spp.) are widely used in Western herbalism as well as traditional Chinese medicine. Photo by Anastasiya Timoshyna/TRAFFIC. “Humankind’s dependence on wild plants for essential health care and well-being has never been more apparent than during the current COVID-19 pandemic,”…This article was originally published on Mongabay

