World’s biggest meatpacker JBS bought illegally grazed Amazon cattle: Report

Cattle grazing on pasture located inside the Rio Ouro Preto Indigenous Reserve in Rondônia state, Brazil, in July 2019. Image by Private/Amnesty International. Brazil’s JBS, the world’s largest meat processing company, contributed to human rights and environmental abuses in the country’s Amazon region last year by buying cattle that were illegally grazed on an indigenous reserve, as well as in two other protected rainforest areas, according to a new report by Amnesty International. The report comes as Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro faces a tsunami of pressure from global investment firms (some of whom are threatening to divest); many of the world’s biggest transnational companies; the nations of the European Union; and even the country’s own past Finance ministers — all who are vehemently urging the government to aggressively clamp down on Amazon deforestation which has soared under the current administration. Titled “From Forest to Farmland,” the report details how JBS bought cattle illegally reared on the Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau Indigenous Reserve and the Rio Jacy-Paraná and Rio Ouro Preto extractive reserves, all in Rondônia state, the epicenter of last year’s Amazon fires, and a hotbed of Brazilian Amazon deforestation and violent land conflict. All three of the reserves have long been targeted by violent logging and land grabbing gangs, with rural residents subject to intimidation, threats, forced displacement and even murder, with testimonies detailed in the report. An indigenous patrol discovers recently burnt area and a shack established by invaders of the Uru Eu Wau Reserve, likely grileiros, hired workers who carry…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay