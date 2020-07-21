Apple's 2030 carbon-neutral pledge covers itself and suppliers

From BBC

Apple has announced a target of becoming carbon neutral across its entire business and manufacturing supply chain by 2030.

The company says the commitment means its devices will have had “zero climate impact” at point of sale.

It told BBC News any company hoping to become a supplier would have to commit to “be 100% renewable for their Apple production” within 10 years.

It follows climate-focused pledges by other technology giants.

Microsoft has gone further, by promising:

to be carbon negative by 2030 by 2050, to have removed the same amount of carbon as it has ever emitted from the environment

It has also just announced the creation of a consortium involving Nike, Starbucks and Mercedes-Benz among others to share information on carbon-reducing technologies.

Amazon has set a 2040 target to go carbon neutral, reflecting the challenges it faces in converting its home-delivery vehicles to more eco-friendly energy sources.

And Google has said it also intends to extend the carbon-neutral status it claims for its own operations to encompass its supply chain but has yet to set a deadline.

The companies often note their goals are years ahead of the Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change’s 2050 target for net-zero carbon-dioxide emissions, which the IPCC says is necessary to limit global warming.

But the environmental campaign group Greenpeace told BBC News the technology giants were among the most profitable companies in the world and therefore had a responsibility to act quickly.

“I am happy to see that Apple has worked with suppliers to source actual renewable energy and that it has not relied on low-impact solutions like offsetting or renewable energy credits,” said Greenpeace USA’s senior corporate campaigner, Elizabeth Jardim.

“But I will want to see how the company is further phasing out reliance on fossil fuels throughout its operations on a near-term timeline.

“At present, the company has