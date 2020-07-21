Environmental defenders voice concerns as COVID-19 crisis deepens

As the COVID-19 crisis enters its fifth month since being declared a pandemic in March, environmental defenders who protect some of the world’s most threatened ecosystems have had to adapt to the pandemic’s ripple effects on their communities and women, in particular. Research has shown that women are disproportionately affected by environmental and climate change issues over men; they are more likely to live in poverty and rely heavily on natural resources to survive. A network of NGOs that focuses on the intersection of human rights and environmental issues that affect women around the world, the Global Alliance for Green and Gender Action (GAGGA), has been collecting oral testimonies from women around the world. Representatives from GAGGA say the organization is concerned about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on women and their ability to access water. Access to water is critical to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. A collaboration between Pakriti Resource Centre and Tewa, the Nepalese Women’s Fund, focused on empowering women to engage with their local governments in Nepal and press for climate and gender-responsive policies, plans and programs. Photo credit: TEWA The organization points to how the pandemic “impacts women in a differentiated way, as they are the ones responsible for managing food and water resources and caring for their families and communities, thus ensuring food security and the very survival of local populations.” GAGGA’s series of <ahref=”https://soundcloud.com/gagga_alliance”>recorded audio interviews with its members and partners for its new “GAGGA Voices” podcast series attempts to address…This article was originally published on Mongabay

