Scientists measure Amazon drought and deforestation feedback loop: Study

The Amazon has been a stable biome for many centuries. But scientists believe that dryer conditions could bring rapid change to the rainforest, and soon.. Image by Rhett A. Butler / Mongabay. While it is now well accepted that Amazon rainforest deforestation directly contributes to worsening droughts in the region, and vice versa, a recent study published in Environmental Research Letters has attempted to calculate the exact percentages of this knock-on effect for the first time. A deadly trifecta of deforestation, drought, and escalating global climate change — each impacting the others — threatens to pull the plug on the region’s plentiful precipitation, possibly crashing the biome since the Amazon rainforest depends on its rain cycle to survive and thrive. It’s a phenomenon scientists call a positive feedback loop: deforestation causes drought, which in turn, worsens deforestation, and so on, intensifying the effect. The study concluded that deforestation causes 4% of drought, while drought accounts for 0.13% of deforestation per millimeter of rain in the Amazon biome. This means that if rainfall in the region decreases by 200 millimeters (7.9 inches), it would then trigger an additional 26% increase in deforestation, according to the findings. Amazon experts applauded the study’s novelty but also told Mongabay they believed the actual percentages are likely higher and also greatly depend on political decisions going forward. Climate feedback loops, such as the one illustrated in the recent study, may push the Amazon past its tipping point as deforestation advances, turning the region from wet rainforest into a…This article was originally published on Mongabay

