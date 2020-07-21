Sea turtles often lose their way, but always reach their destination

When baby sea turtles hatch from their eggs, they skitter across the sand to the shoreline before disappearing into the open ocean. Many years later, by some remarkable feat, female turtles find their way back, sometimes traveling thousands of kilometers, to arrive at the exact beach where they were born. This time, it’s to lay their own eggs. It’s believed that turtles use the Earth’s geomagnetic field to find their way, but there is still a lot that’s unknown about this process. A team of scientists, who published a new paper in Current Biology this month, used satellite tracking to study the navigation skills of female green turtles (Chelonia mydas). They found that while green turtles eventually arrived at their preferred destination, they didn’t always get there with pinpoint accuracy, but followed a kind of “crude map.” A green turtle in Martinque. Image by Michelle Roux / Coral Reef Image Bank. “I think we had this idea that turtles were running on rails, and that they had some sort of fine scale navigational ability,” Alex Rattray, co-author of the paper and research fellow at the School of Life and Environmental Sciences at Deakin University in Australia, told Mongabay. “But what we found out is that they make mistakes, they miss their targets, they overshoot the targets, and they do a lot of searching.” Nesting grounds aren’t the only locations sea turtles habitually return to — they also return to the same foraging grounds. In fact, another study found that migrating…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay