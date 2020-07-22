A Brazilian forest community shows certified timber really does work

TAPAJÓS NATIONAL FOREST, Brazil — For the forest communities of Tapajós National Forest in the heart of the Amazon, running a sustainable and profitable timber business seems like an impossible dream. Yet they’ve been doing it now for 15 years, here in the most visited conservation area in the state of Pará, which has the highest deforestation rate in Brazil. And they have the stamp of approval from the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), which attests to the product’s legal origin and gives it a premium in both the domestic market and abroad. They’ve even set up a furniture workshop to reuse leftover tree branches. Through judicious forestry management, coveted species such as cedar and the tropical hardwoods ipê, jatobá, cumaru, and itaúba from the Amazon can end up as furniture without the burden of guilt, destruction and illegality typically associated with timber logged from the rainforest. Illegal logging in the Amazon is one of the main drivers of deforestation, accounting for almost 20% of trees felled this year, according to data gathered by the DETER satellite monitoring system of Brazil’s national space agency, INPE. In the first quarter of 2020, it detected 1,204 square kilometers (463 square miles) of newly deforested areas. Aluisio Patrocínio de Sousa is a forestry engineer and a member of Coomflona, the Tapajós National Forest Mixed Co-operative. He says the difference between proper forestry management and illegal logging is that the former follows rules for the logging area and the number of trees to be felled,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay