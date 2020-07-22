Forest restoration, not just halting deforestation, vital to Amazon

Agribusiness is one of the main drivers of forest loss in the state of Maranhão. Here, a lone tree stands on a patch of deforested land in the Amazon. Image by Raymony Tayllon. As the world’s remaining old-growth forests are isolated in protected areas, or increasingly found only in remote places, secondary forests — forests that regrow in deforested or degraded areas — are becoming a crucial player in the fight to mitigate climate change and restore ecosystem services. But these secondary forests are often not seen as worth saving, nor are they offered the same protections as old-growth, with resulting negative consequences for carbon sequestration, water cycling, biodiversity conservation, and human use and subsistence. A recently published viewpoint paper by researchers from Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research (INPE) and the University of Maranhão published in the Land Use Policy journal draws attention to the critical environmental role these forests play and the threats they face in the Brazilian state of Maranhão. Map showing the Legal Amazonia portion of Maranhão state and the current status of its forests. Graphic by Celso H. L. Silva Junior. Sources: INPE and MapBiomas. Amazon secondary forest in need of protection Maranhão state is located in the transition zone between the Amazon biome and the Cerrado biome (the country’s tropical savanna). The state’s western section is also included within the boundaries of Legal Amazonia, a national government designation that encompasses all or part of nine Brazilian states. Maranhão’s remaining Amazon forests, which hold high…This article was originally published on Mongabay

