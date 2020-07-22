Podcast: Finding nature in cities

Today we’re exploring nature in cities with author Kelly Brenner and urban forester Georgia Silvera Seamans. Listen here: According to the UN, more than half of the world’s human population lives in urban areas today. And of course, thanks to the current Covid pandemic, many of us city-dwellers have spent the better part of the past several months on lockdown in our homes. But living in a city doesn’t mean that you can’t get out and appreciate some nature. To help us dive into urban ecology, we speak with Kelly Brenner, a naturalist and writer whose most recent book is called Nature Obscura: A City’s Hidden Natural World. Brenner, who lives in Seattle, Washington, joins us today to discuss some of the wildlife encounters she details in the book and to provide some tips on how anyone can go about exploring nature in the city they live in. We also welcome to the program Georgia Silvera Seamans, an urban forester who has spearheaded a number of “hyper local urban ecology” projects in New York City. Silvera Seamans is here to tell us about the Washington Square Park Eco Projects, which include monitoring, educational, and advocacy efforts in the iconic NYC park, and to tell us how urban ecosystems benefit all city-dwellers. If you enjoy the Mongabay Newscast, we ask that you please consider becoming a monthly sponsor via our Patreon page, at patreon.com/mongabay. Just a dollar per month will really help us offset the production costs and hosting fees,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

