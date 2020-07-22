Sri Lanka: Rich in biodiversity, and human-wildlife conflict

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka— Human-elephant and human-leopard encounters in Sri Lanka have garnered much attention in recent months and years, and for good reason: More than 14,500 incidents of human-elephant conflict were recorded between 2010 and 2019, along with with 42 deaths attributed to snare-induced injuries. Elephants and leopards are two of Sri Lanka’s most visible and emblematic animals. But humans share the island with thousands of other species, and there are many dimensions of human-wildlife conflict and coexistence. An escalating issue “Human-wildlife conflict has increased rapidly in recent years,” said Tharaka Prasad, director of Wildlife Health at the Department of Wildlife Conservation (DWC). Conflicts between humans and animals have become more frequent and more intense, and the causes are clear. “Interactions between humans and wild animals have taken place throughout history,” said Deepani Jayantha, a veterinarian, conservationist and country representative of the plight of the Asian elephant. “Now, the expansion of the human population and crop cultivation, deforestation, habitat degradation, reduced predator pressure, and climate change are making the common space more competitive.” Sri Lanka is home to a wealth of biodiversity and contains a vast number of species with each playing essential roles in their ecosystems. These animals hold significant environmental, cultural, religious, symbolic and even economic value that transcends Sri Lanka’s borders. For example, some are major attractions for tourists. However, from monkeys to peafowl and from crocodiles to wild boars, many species increasingly find themselves at odds with humans over land, resources, and water, leading to conflict…This article was originally published on Mongabay

