Sumatran rhino planned for capture is another female, Indonesian officials say

SAMARINDA, Indonesia — A wild Sumatran rhino that conservation officials in Indonesia plan to catch next year for a captive-breeding program in Borneo has been identified as a female. The news is important because Indonesia already has a female Sumatran rhino (Dicerorhinus sumatrensis) at its Kelian Lestari sanctuary in the Bornean province of East Kalimantan. The addition of another female would thus further delay efforts to naturally breed the female already in captivity, named Pahu. Female rhinos in captivity have been found to develop reproductive problems and infertility as a result of prolonged absence from a male, and conservationists fear this could happen to Pahu. There are currently only three males in captivity, all of whom are all first-degree relatives living at another sanctuary in Way Kambas National Park on the island of Sumatra. In early July officials announced that they had targeted a rhino for capture and named it Pari, but did not say whether it was female or male. Sunandar Trigunajasa, the head of the East Kalimantan conservation agency, confirmed recently to Mongabay that “Pari is a female rhino, and will accompany Pahu at the Kelian sanctuary.” He added, “Even though rhinos are solitary animals, they still need a friend.” Pahu, a critically endangered Sumatran rhino, in a pit trap in West Kutai district, Indonesian Borneo. Image by Ridho Hafizh Zainur Ridha/WWF Indonesia. Sunandar said his team would beef up protective measures for Pari in the wild until officials and experts could safely capture her. “East Kalimantan is…This article was originally published on Mongabay

