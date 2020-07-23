Coronavirus lockdowns reduced human 'rumble'

From BBC

The rumble generated by humanity took a big dive during the Covid lockdowns.

Everything we do – from driving our cars to operating our factories – produces high-frequency ground motions that can be detected by seismometers.

An international team of researchers says this noise fell by up to half when coronavirus restrictions were enforced.

The period March-May represents “the longest and most prominent global anthropogenic seismic noise reduction on record”, they tell Science journal.

The group obtained their motion data from a global network of 268 seismic stations in 117 countries. Many of the stations were citizen science efforts incorporating Raspberry-Pi mini-computers.

These instruments were sensitive to all types of vibrations but also that band of frequencies, in the region of 4-14 Hertz, where human activities show up.

Their information reveals how the quieting started in January in China, the origin of the Covid crisis, and then spread like a wave to the rest of the globe.

As people were ordered home, travel restrictions were imposed, and places of work came to a halt – the usual vibrations put into the ground were abruptly dialled down.

The biggest reductions were recorded in the most densely populated areas, like Singapore and New York City, but drops were also observed in remote areas like Germany’s Black Forest and Rundu in Namibia. And the phenomenon wasn’t confined just to the surface; the quieting was evident even at stations placed in boreholes hundreds of metres underground.

Seismometers have long recognised a drop in this high-frequency shaking at nights, at weekends and during holiday periods – but this lull was far more pronounced and prolonged.

“I think one of the most interesting things for me is that this is really our first look at what actually contributes to the human-caused field