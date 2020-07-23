Coronavirus: Will lockdown easing see more of us using rivers?

From BBC

Figures suggest that more people than ever are heading to Britain’s rivers with the easing of lockdown – renewing calls for better public rights of access.

It comes as MPs are to consider proposals aimed at opening up the waterways to all. But after recent incidences of littering and overcrowding, there are fears more people on rivers could “cause chaos”.

Caroline Radford, who began wild swimming in lockdown, says it has helped her mental health.

Caroline, who is 52 and a nurse in the West Country, began taking anti-depressants two years ago after struggling with anxiety and panic attacks.

When the country went into lockdown in March, it was the nudge she needed to give wild swimming a go.

“I was a bit worried about how cold it was, and whether there was going to be any wildlife in the water, but when I got in, it was like swimming through silk.”

“There was a real feeling of peace and calm and tranquillity. I found a head space there that I haven’t found anywhere else.”

Caroline now swims twice or three times a week in “skins”, which means without a wetsuit.

She says she feels like she doesn’t need her anti-depressants any more and has “nearly come off them completely”.

Wild swimming has also helped with the hot flushes she has been experiencing with the menopause.

It seems she is not alone in her love of nature. According to the most recent government figures from May, almost half of adults said “nature and wildlife are more important than ever to my wellbeing.”

More than three quarters of adults agreed that “being in nature makes me very happy”, with 74% saying they were taking more time to notice and engage with everyday nature.

This has led to many starting to explore Britain’s “blue space” for the first