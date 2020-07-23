Expand conserved areas to boost global economy ravaged by COVID-19: Report

Men in Monte Alegre, Maranhao State, Brazil, conduct sustainable roof repairs on a rural home. Image courtesy of If Not Us Then Who? As COVID-19 wreaks havoc on the world’s people and the global economy, a group of international researchers is looking to the future. Their ground-breaking work underscores the immense economic benefits of expanding global protected areas to include 30% of the world’s land and oceans in order to accelerate recovery from the pandemic. The report, authored by more than 100 economists and environmentalists for the advocacy group Campaign for Nature and published earlier this month, claims to be the first analysis ever to measure the economic benefits and costs of protecting 30% of the planet’s land and seas. The U.N. Convention on Biological Diversity included this 30% protected area goal as part of its ten-year conservation strategy which is expected to be ratified by 196 countries at an international summit in Kunming, China, next year. Governments, non-profits and other institutions are currently spending about $24 billion annually on protected areas. This dollar amount would need to be boosted to roughly $140 billion to meet the 30% goal by 2030, say the researchers. Currently, about 15% of the world’s land and 7% of oceans have some degree of protection, the report revealed. Image by Mary Price/National Geographic Society. This major boost in funding would be used to better maintain and manage existing protected areas, and in some cases, to support national governments in the purchase of land from private…This article was originally published on Mongabay

