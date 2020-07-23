In picturesque Boracay, a crown-of-thorns infestation is eating away at the reef

BORACAY ISLAND, Philippines — The resort island of Boracay is showing signs of recovery, thanks to an ongoing rehabilitation and the COVID-19 pandemic, which closed off the island from tourists. Authorities and residents have reported the return of seashells on Boracay’s beaches and sightings of scop owls (Otus megalotis) — signs they say show the island is slowly but surely recovering. But its underwater ecosystem tells a different story: local officials fear the island’s coral reefs are badly affected by an invasion of crown-of-thorns starfish. Among the largest starfish in the world, crown-of-thorns starfish (or COTS) are a bane for the hard, stony corals that they feed on, says Haron Deo Vargas, a local marine biologist. Coastal and agricultural runoff are the primary drivers for a surging COTS population. Overfishing of its fish predators can also trigger an outbreak, as can an increase in the water temperature. But whichever the case, a COTS infestation points to an unhealthy reef ecosystem. Crown-of-thorns sea stars have led to the decline of many coral reefs. Image by Rhett A. Butler/Mongabay Vargas, who also works in the government-run Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO), tells Mongabay that he’s received reports from fisherfolks of these undersea attacks for several months now. For the past four months, he’s been unable to confirm the reports due to the lockdown imposed to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. The CENRO office was only able to confirm a possible outbreak on July 6, after the Department of Tourism allowed it to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay