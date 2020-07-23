Mozambique’s trailblazing Gorongosa Park celebrates 60th anniversary, announces 60 new schools (commentary)

On July 23rd, 2020, we Mozambicans celebrated the 60th birthday of our flagship national park: Gorongosa. It is located in the center of our country and is a symbol of unity, restoration and hope for our nation. Due to COVID, there were only twenty guests, but one of them was the President of Mozambique, Filipe Nyusi. Gorongosa is important to me because I was born near the park in 1992. That same year my country signed a peace agreement ending a generation of civil conflict. Some of the war was fought inside Gorongosa and the park lost 95% of its wildlife to soldiers and hunting opportunists. Almost one million people died. My mother worked for the Red Cross during the war and she still tells me stories, even today, about the suffering of the people. My birth year is interesting for another reason. It was a pivotal worldwide moment to redefine the purpose of national parks. The Rio Earth Summit was convened in 1992. There were more national leaders at that event than have ever been assembled anywhere before or since. Dominique Gonçalves laughing with a Girls Club group in Gorongosa. Image courtesy of Brett Kuxhausen / Gorongosa Media Two themes emerged and they explained (a) why we need national parks and (b) how to manage them. First, Rio delegates acknowledged that we are destroying the planet, that we are causing a mass extinction of species, and that if ecosystems fail, human economies will go down with them. Second, the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

