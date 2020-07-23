Narwhals beware: Killer whales are on the rise in the Arctic

Narwhals are Arctic-dwelling whales with a unique feature: the males have spirally, sword-like tusks that can extend up to 3 meters (10 feet). But these magical-looking creatures are facing a new threat. As climate change shrinks the ice in the Arctic, killer whales are moving in, and narwhals are an appealing food source for them. Killer whales (Orcinus orca) aren’t necessarily newcomers to the Arctic. One study shows that killer whales were spotted at Davis Strait and Baffin Bay in the Canadian Arctic as early as the 1800s, as reported in old whaling logbooks. However, these sightings were quite rare. Killer whales off the coast of Norway. Image by Cliff Hellis / Flickr. “These killer whales didn’t use the Arctic because the Arctic sea ice … would break their dorsal fins, and [they’d] die if they dove under the edge,” Colin Garroway, assistant professor at the University of Manitoba and co-author of a new study on killer whale abundance in the Arctic, told Mongabay. But as climate change accelerates ice loss, killer whales have gained open access to the Arctic during the warmer summer season, which lasts approximately 90 days. According to the new study authored by Garroway and two colleagues, which was published in Global Change Biology, there were about 136 to 190 killer whales in Canada’s northern Baffin Island region each year between 2009 and 2018. This population estimate is based on photographic capture and mark information. The killer whales’ presence in the Arctic is proving consequential to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

