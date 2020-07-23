Plastic pollution to weigh 1.3 billion tonnes by 2040

From BBC

An estimated 1.3 billion tonnes of plastic is destined for our environment – both land and water – by 2040, unless global action is taken.

That’s according to a global projection of the scale of the problem over the next 20 years.

Dr Costas Velis from the University of Leeds said the number was “staggering” but that we had “the technology and the opportunity to stem the tide”.

The report is published in the journal Science.

“This is the first comprehensive assessment of what the picture could be in 20 years time,” Dr Velis explained. “It’s difficult to picture an amount that large, but if you could imagine laying out all that plastic across a flat surface, it would cover the area of the UK 1.5 times.”

“It’s a complex model because plastic is everywhere and in every part of the world it’s different in terms of how they use and deal with it. But our model tries to simplify that reality and come up with the numbers.”

The teams’ calculations were based on tracking the production, use and disposal of plastic around the world. The team then created a model to “forecast” future scenarios. The “business as usual” scenario was based on the current trend of increasing plastic production and no significant change in the amount of reuse and recycling.

Adjusting those parameters allowed the researchers to project how much of a difference interventions would be – such as increased recycling, reducing production and replacing plastic with other materials.

But even if “all feasible action” was taken, Dr Velis explained, the study projected that there would be 710 million extra tonnes of plastic waste in the environment by 2040.

There is no “silver bullet solution”, for the plastic problem. But an often overlooked issue that this study highlighted was the