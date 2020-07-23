Study values women’s long-overlooked contribution to fisheries at $5.6b per year

Your mental image of a fisherman is probably just that: a man. But women around the world are also key players in the fishing industry, catching fish on the open water, gleaning invertebrates from the coastal mudflats and sandy tidal zones, and processing and cooking fish once it is back on shore. Their contributions to small-scale fisheries typically go unnoticed. “The idea that ‘women don’t fish’ is just not the case in many countries,” said Sarah Harper, a scientist at the University of British Columbia’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries. She led a study, published last month in PLOS ONE, which estimated the global participation rates of women in small-scale fishing, as well as the amount and economic value of fish and invertebrates they catch. It found that women around the world bring in about 2.9 million metric tons of fish, worth nearly $5.6 billion, each year. Harper and her research partners combed through country-level data to compile their estimates. Their findings highlight the unsung importance of women to Indonesian fisheries, in particular: women across the country catch 169,000 metric tons of fish annually, valued at $253 million (in real 2010 dollars). This puts Indonesia first among Southeast Asian countries and ahead of all but a handful in the world. The estimates suggest that women are key players in the industry, and could be an even greater force with institutional support from the government. The scope of small-scale fishing is, in itself, difficult to quantify because it is unstructured…This article was originally published on Mongabay

