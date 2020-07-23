Twins highlight world’s largest Asian elephant gathering in Sri Lanka

MINNERIYA NATIONAL PARK, Sri Lanka — Playful elephant calves in Sri Lanka’s Minneriya National Park are a common sight. But things were different for the two baby elephants noticed when the country’s national parks reopened in mid-June after the COVID-19 lockdown. The calves were the same size, always together and suckling milk from the same female at the same time. These observations spurred the curiosity of elephant researcher Sumith Pilapitiya, who studies the social behavior of Asian elephants (Elephas maximus maximus) in Minnerya in collaboration with the Department of Wildlife Conservation (DWC). The two baby elephants under the protection of the herd. Image courtesy of Chitral Jayatilake. Pilapitiya observed the calves and adult females in the herd for several days, which left him convinced that the look-a-like babies were indeed twins. “We first wanted to rule out the chances that this is actually ‘allomothering,’ where a female relative within the herd other than the biological mother [takes] care of an additional calf,” Pilapitiya told Mongabay. But the calves only suckled from one adult female, with each calf nursing on opposite sides, Pilapitiya said, leading to the conclusion that this female was their biological mother. In addition, the time the two calves spend with each other, and their behavior toward each other also helped him conclude that they are twins. To confirm his conclusion, Pilapitiya reached out to elephant researchers elsewhere who study African elephant (Loxodonta africana) twins. “The twins, a male and a female, appeared to be healthy and playful…This article was originally published on Mongabay

