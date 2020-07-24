Bubbles, lasers and robo-bees—is artificial pollination here to stay?

In an episode of the Netflix dystopian sci-fi show “Black Mirror,” artificial bees have been deployed to pollinate the world’s plants after a massive pollinator extinction. A great idea, until [SPOILER ALERT] the robo-bees are programmed for murder. We are a long way from launching fake bees into the wild, experts say, but global pollinator declines are not science fiction. Artificial pollination is a real industry, with a burgeoning edge of innovation. One recently developed technique employs a more whimsical approach to pollination: bubbles. A group of researchers from the Japan Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (JAIST) have published a study in iScience suggesting that soap bubbles could be used as a low-tech method of artificial pollination. Artistic depiction of a soap bubble pollination at blooming pear orchard by Eijiro Miyako. “It sounds somewhat like fantasy, but the functional soap bubble allows effective pollination,” said senior author Eijiro Miyako, an associate professor in the School of Materials Science at JAIST. In the past, Miyako’s research group used tiny drones (2 centimeters, or 0.8 inches) with a patch of pollen-laden horse hairs to pollinate flowers. But the approach lacked finesse, with the drones crashing into and sometimes damaging the flowers. https://imgs.mongabay.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/20/2020/07/24101215/Miyakodrone-1.mp4 Artificial pollinator in action. Video from Chechetka et al 2017. While trying to refine the pollination problem, Miyako spent the day in a park with his son blowing bubbles. A bubble landed on the child’s cheek and Miyako was struck with an idea: that the delicate hovering sphere may be…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay