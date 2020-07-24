Mangrove forest restoration boosts Costa Rica communities (commentary)

“Twenty years ago, I collected between 600 to 800 a day – now I’m lucky if I can harvest 150.” Adrian Torres holds a black, shining, wrinkled mollusk (Anadara tuberculosa) the size of a small chicken egg. It is known as the “mud cockle,” or here along Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, as the piangua. That’s why Adrian and the members of his community association, Ajuntaderas, are known as the “piangueros” – the mud cockle collectors. They live within the Terraba Sierpe National Wetland, one of the largest protected wetlands in Central America. For as long as Adrian can remember, his community – and others living nearby – have depended upon the harvest of this gothic looking shellfish to make their living; a practice that replaced the harvesting of timber from the wetland’s mangrove trees. The piangua depends on the mangroves, especially red mangroves of the genus Rhizophora. The tree’s stilt roots in the muddy banks and its tolerance to salinity and high tides make for the perfect piangua home. But the mollusk population is not quickly replenished. Research agrees with Adrian that over-harvesting is driving catch numbers down, and the average size of the shells is getting smaller – no surprise considering that pianguas take over 25 years to reach full size. Adrián Torres, center, President of the Association of Piangueros, drives the boat while Javier Rodríguez, from the National University and Mangrove Restoration Coordinator at Osa Conservation, records location information. Photo by Lucy Kleiner for Osa Conservation. Both pianguas…This article was originally published on Mongabay

