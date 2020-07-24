Niobium mining in Brazilian Amazon would cause significant forest loss: Study

An industrial mining operation in Brazil. Note the forest at the edge of the open pit mine. Photo credit: Norsk Hydro ASA via VisualHunt.com / CC BY-NC-SA As President Jair Bolsonaro pushes for an expansion of industrial mining on indigenous lands in the Brazilian Amazon, a recent study found that proposals for large-scale mining in the remote northwest portion of the region could cause significant forest loss and threaten biodiversity and fragile ecosystems. The study, titled “Keep the Amazon niobium in the ground,” focused on proposals to mine niobium deposits and rare earth minerals in the Pico Neblina National Park, overlapping the Balaio Indigenous land in the municipality of São Gabriel da Cachoeira in Amazonas state. Relatively uncommon worldwide, but abundant in Brazil, niobium — also known as columbium — is an important element used as an additive to steel products in industrial applications, including cars, airplanes, pipelines, spacecraft, nuclear weapons, and even piercings. There are two known niobium deposits in the region, at Seis Lagos and at Santa Isabel do Rio Negro. Seis Lagos is a biological reserve that covers 36,900 hectares (91,181 acres) of primary rainforest, including an inselberg hill — an isolated rocky knob — and six lakes, each with different colored water due to differing dissolved minerals such as iron, manganese and niobium. Between Seis Lagos and Santa Isabel do Rio Negro, sits the Pico da Neblina, Brazil’s highest peak at 2,995 meters (9,827 feet) above sea level. The niobium deposits are located within the Rio…This article was originally published on Mongabay

