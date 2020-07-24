Sharks are ‘functionally extinct’ in many global reef systems, study finds

Sharks are the stewards of coral reef systems. As apex predators, they pick off sick and weak fish, leaving the stronger ones to reproduce, which helps maintain the health and vitality of the marine ecosystem. But according to a new study published this week in Nature, sharks have disappeared from many coral reefs around the world, marking a widespread decline in global shark numbers. The landmark study, which involved 121 scientists and 731 volunteers, and took seven years to complete, surveyed shark populations in coastal regions around the world using video cameras planted on reefs. The project was supported by a number of institutions and groups, including Global FinPrint, a program that assesses the health of shark populations with underwater census work. A Caribbean reef shark and baited remote underwater video system, captured in the Bahamas. Image by Andy Mann. Previous surveys have tended to rely on divers to visually count sharks, but this can lead to inaccuracies since sharks tend to rove around, the paper suggests. By contrast, the new study planted baited remote underwater video stations (BRUVS), or “Chum Cams,” on 371 reefs in 58 countries and territories. The BRUVS were always deployed in the daytime, and kept on the reef for approximately an hour at a time. When possible, the researchers tried to survey two different types of reef sites in each nation: one site that was protected and one site that was open to fishing. “As a result of doing that, we didn’t randomly survey reefs…This article was originally published on Mongabay

