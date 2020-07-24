World Bank-backed attempt to commercialize Madagascar’s beef industry falters

When Hans Peter Lankes, a top official at the International Finance Corporation, visited Madagascar in February, he made it a point to tour the IFC-backed BoViMa facility near the southern port city of Fort Dauphin. “Pleased to join President Andry Rajoelina in Fort Dauphin to talk about improving livelihoods in one of Madagascar’s poorest regions by ensuring livestock traceability, supporting farmers & opening sales channels — and how @IFC_org helps through BoViMa project,” Lankes tweeted about a meeting with the country’s president Andry Rajoelina during the visit. But Rajoelina and the IFC are not on the same page when it comes to improving livelihoods in a country whose poverty levels rival those of war-torn Yemen and where 75% of people survive on less than $1.90 a day. At the center of the discord is Madagascar’s cherished cattle breed: the zebu. In 2018, IFC, the arm of the World Bank that invests in the private sector, approved a $7 million investment in Bonne Viande de Madagascar (BoViMa). The company wanted to buy zebu cattle from local herders, fatten them, slaughter them, and export the beef mainly to rich Middle Eastern countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The IFC promoted it as an endeavor that would “revitalize the country’s dwindling population of zebu.” A zebu herd on a national highway in Madagascar. Image by Rhett A. Butler/Mongabay. BoViMa purchased its first zebus in December 2018. A month later, Rajoelina came to power. One of his first decisions as president was to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

