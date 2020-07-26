Problem pachyderms? ‘Geofencing’ helps reduce Sri Lanka’s human-elephant conflict

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — As the chief veterinary surgeon at the Department of Wildlife Conservation (DWC), Tharaka Prasad is probably the only Sri Lankan to receive messages from an elephant (Elephas maximus maximus). Known as Panu Kota, a male elephant roams the Sinharaja Forest Reserve in southern Sri Lanka, and each time he draws close to a nearby village, his collar emits a beep that offers locational information to Prasad. Scientists put a radio collar on Panu Kota on June 1, 2019. Since then, the elephant’s current location details are transmitted through the GPS coordinates every four hours via a satellite communication system to wildlife authorities. Panu Kota, a on of the remaining Sinharaja elephants seen at the edge of a tea estate in southern Sri Lanka before being GPS collared, courtesy of Nisal Pubudu. Through this mechanism, the department’s team was able to mark a virtual boundary known as a geofence around the adjacent villages the elephant was known to enter. “Whenever Panu Kota crosses any of the virtual boundaries, a message transmits itself, enabling us to easily identify its geolocation and the closest village so our teams can intervene swiftly,” Prasad, who monitors the elephant’s movements from DWC headquarters, told Mongabay. If the elephant remains inside the village, Prasad informs ground staff at DWC’s Rakwana office, the station closest to the range of the elephant, so they can act fast before the animal comes into conflict with the villagers. In Rakwana, ranger Kapila Ranukkanda and his team are…This article was originally published on Mongabay

