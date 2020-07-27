App harnesses citizen power to keep tabs on Philippines’ coral reefs

MANILA — On June 8, an evidence of coral bleaching in a colony of corals was captured by diver and bleach patroller Dina Mae Rañises in Taklong Island National Marine Reserve in the central Philippines. Less than two weeks later, diver Jessie Fronda Delos Reyes reported a more severe level of coral bleaching occurring in Batangas, a three–hour drive south of Manila. Delos Reyes, a local team leader with the Reef Check EcoDiver program, which trains people to participate in reef-monitoring activities, had noticed signs of bleaching among the Acropora and Montipora corals during one of his dives a month earlier. When he returned a few more times, the situation had rapidly worsened. Delos Reyes’s report is one of 11 on coral bleaching received this year by Philippine Coral Bleaching Watch (PCBW), a group of volunteers ranging from marine specialists to divers who share the goal of saving the country’s coral reefs. It’s a number the group expects to go up once divers are no longer restricted by the quarantine restrictions imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Coral bleaching isn’t new to the Philippines. Between 2009 and 2010, an estimated 95% of corals were left dead by a massive bleaching incident caused by a severe El Niño ocean-warming event. The northern and central Philippine seascape has been under Coral Bleaching Alert Level 2. Image courtesy of the Philippine Coral Bleaching Watch The Maliao reef off the popular dive spot of Taytay in the country’s west was among the affected…This article was originally published on Mongabay

