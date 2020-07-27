'Fix your bike' vouchers launch, as doctors to prescribe bikes on NHS

From BBC

A government scheme offering £50 bike repair vouchers will launch in England on Tuesday as part of plans to boost cycling and walking.

An initial 50,000 vouchers will be made available online just before midnight on a first come, first served basis.

The prime minister also announced that bikes will be made available on the NHS as part of the strategy.

But Labour said many of the government’s proposals were taking too long to come into effect.

It comes after the government launched its obesity strategy on Monday.

GPs in areas of England with poor health will be encouraged to prescribe cycling, and patients able to access bikes through their local surgery.

Recent Public Health England research found that being overweight or obese puts people at greater risk of serious illness or death from Covid-19.

Government statistics showed nearly 8% of critically ill patients in intensive care units with the virus have been morbidly obese, compared with 2.9% of the general population.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said cycling and walking have “a huge role to play” in tackling health and environmental challenges.

“But to build a healthier, more active nation, we need the right infrastructure, training and support in place to give people the confidence to travel on two wheels,” he said.

“That’s why now is the time to shift gears and press ahead with our biggest and boldest plans yet to boost active travel – so that everyone can feel the transformative benefits of cycling.”

‘Fix Your Bike’ vouchers

The government’s “Fix Your Bike” vouchers are being released in batches “to help manage capacity” and so that the scheme can be monitored before being rolled out more widely, the government said.

They will typically cover the bill for a standard service and the replacement of a basic component such as an inner tube or cable.

During a Downing Street briefing in May,